Tracking The Potential For Severe Storms Monday Night Into Tuesday Morning

Chances are increasing for the threat of severe weather Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 4:08 PM
Updated: Nov. 3, 2018 4:10 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

We have been tracking the possibility of severe weather for the last two days for Monday night into Tuesday morning. The threats haven't changed. We are still looking at all modes of severe weather during this time. 

During Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies and some rain at times late in the day. It will be fairly breezy with winds up to 25 mph at times. Once we get into the evening this is when a line of storms will be racing across Arkansas, Mississippi and western Tennessee. They should be reaching the Shoals between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. (Tuesday). They will pass over I-65 around 3 a.m. and exit the Valley closer to 8 a.m..

This is a forecast that needs to be checked multiple times for updates.

Sunday will start off sunny but clouds will quickly move in and we will see a line of showers pass through the Valley during the afternoon. 

