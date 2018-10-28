Tracking Some Rain For Halloween

Starting the workweek we are looking at dry and sunny conditions. That will change once we hit Halloween.

The morning of Halloween will be dry and warm. We will even warm up to 80 degrees that afternoon with some breezy winds. Once we go into the afternoon this is when rain chances start to creep up. The best chances for rain will be for the Shoals through 7 p.m.. After 7 p.m. the rain chances go up across the Valley.

We are also watching the possibility of some stronger storms early Thursday morning. At this point, we could see some winds up to 50 mph.

The rest of Thursday will be rainy, cloudy and colder with highs in the mid 60s.

We clear out early Friday morning and we will stay clear through the weekend.