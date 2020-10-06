Tracking Delta's impacts for North Alabama

Tonight though, it's quiet and clear. It'll be great weather to take a gander at Mars, which is closer to earth tonight than it will be for another 15 years. Just look for the orange-red dot near the moon! Temperatures are in the lower 50s by early Wednesday morning. We'll be warming to the lower 80s during the afternoon with continued sunshine. Although thin, high clouds start streaming into the area during the second half of Thursday, the rain from Delta holds off until Friday.

So, let's talk more about what North Alabama can expect from Delta once the storm makes landfall along the southcentral Louisiana coast. The official track from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicates Delta maintaining tropical storm strength through at least central Mississippi. It should be a remnant low by the time it reaches North Alabama. Regardless, the closer we are to the center of circulation, the greater our chance for strong wind, brief tornadoes, and heavy rain will be.

For what it's worth, the center of the NHC track grazes the Shoals as the storm passes by. At this time, it looks like Saturday night into Sunday morning will be out rainiest time period. Keep in mind there's still some disagreement in the exact speed and timing of Delta after landfall, so this entire forecast is somewhat subject to change as a result. Wind gusting in excess of 35 mph will be possible, in addition to 3 to 4+ inches of rain Saturday and Sunday alone. Specifically, on Saturday, brief spin-up tornadoes are possible if there's enough sunshine and available energy between rainbands. There will certainly be enough rotation since the center of circulation will be nearby.

Finally, the rain begins to taper heading into the new workweek. It looks like it won't be completely quiet Monday, but only a few showers are expected. Temperatures warm into the lower 80s again next week, too.