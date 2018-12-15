Toys for Tots takes hit after Toys R Us bankruptcy

Losing Toys R Us means the Marine Corps charity "Toys for Tots" is left without 5 million dollars in cash donations and 3 million in toys that Toys R Us was collecting before the retailer went bankrupt.

Sherry Sparks was stationed in Japan for one week when Toys for Tots marines knocked on her door.

"They were from toys for tots and they handed my child a bag full of toys," said Sparks.

She says that moment is why she decided to get involved when she got back stateside, and she's remained involved for 7 years.

"I was always asking God for a gift and he said you already got a gift, dummy, this, what you do is your gift," said Sparks.

Early this year Sparks says they got a check from Toys R Us and Morgan, Lawrence County Toys for Tots is doing well.

"This year we haven't taken a big hit, but next year it will be substantial," said Sparks.

The 2000 dollar check from early this year is reserved for presents for newborns and pre-teens.

"They don't get a lot of donations so we use that money to purchase toys for those kids," said Sparks.

While this year they're doing fine, next year sparks says they could need some extra help.

Click here for for your donation location.