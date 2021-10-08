Toys for Tots registration starts Thursday in the Shoals

United Way and the Marine Corps League of the Shoals will hold registration for Toys for Tots beginning Thursday, Oct. 14, until Saturday, Oct. 16.

Registration will take place at three locations this year: the Academy parking lot in Florence for Florence registration; National Guard Armory in Muscle Shoals for Colbert County registration; and Tractor Supply in Russellville for Franklin County registration.

Each location will be open for registration from 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8–11:30 a.m. Saturday. Appointments are not being scheduled this year, according to United Way and the Marine Corps League.

Registrants are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines while registering. Those who wish to do so online instead of in-person can click here for more information.

To qualify, children must be 12 years old or younger and cannot be registered for another Christmas assistance program. Residents are asked to not bring children to registration but to bring the following:

• Social Security cards for all members of the household, regardless of their age;

• A form of identification for each member of the household, such as a driver’s license, Medicaid card, Medicare card, birth certificate or immunization card;

• Proof of household income, such as a current paycheck or check stub, or a letter of benefits if receiving SSI or Social Security payments; and

• Proof of residence, such as a copy of a current utility bill, rent receipt or letter from a landlord.

To make a donation to Toys for Tots, please visit one of the registration sites or call 256-443-5263.