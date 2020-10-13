Toyota contributing to job growth in the region

As the pandemic continues to cause economic uncertainty, in Madison County, companies are hiring.

That includes Toyota Motor Manufacturing. In fact, the Huntsville metro area is expected to add 25,000 new jobs by 2023, according to a Deloitte Labor study.

Despite, shutting down its factory for several months due to the pandemic, Toyota is continuing to expand operations.

"The projections across the industry for sales in the auto-industry were slow," General Manager of Administration, April Mason said.

Mason said she would not use the adjective slow to describe the plant's progress.

"Very fortunately, vehicle sales have been good and everything has ramped up much quicker than we thought," Mason said.

Now, the plant is ramping up production.

"We need to hire 150 people to support our new expansion which will take our production capacity up to 900,000 engines a year and take us up to 1,800 team members," Mason said.

It is not just Toyota hiring. Across the metro area right now, there are nearly 7,000 jobs, according to Indeed. Still, the unemployment rate is up 2.3 percent compared to last year.

However, Mason believes people should stay open-minded when it comes to new careers and opportunities.

"If you haven't considered a career in manufacturing, this is a good time to do so," Mason said.

Wednesday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle will give his state of the city address. The Chamber Of Commerce said he will focus on economy and growth.