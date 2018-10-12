Toyota recalling 168,000 vehicles

DETROIT (AP) - Toyota is recalling more than 168,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.
The recall covers 2018 and 2019 Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs as well as 2019 Avalon sedans.
Toyota says the air bag control computer can erroneously detect a fault when the vehicles are started. With a fault, the air bags may not deploy in a crash.
Toyota will notify owners and dealers will update the air bag control software. The recall is expected to begin Oct. 22.
