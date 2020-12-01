Toyota pledges $60,000 for North Alabama non-profits as part of 31 Days to Give

Coronavirus has created many challenges in our communities, including for programs that help those most in need.

WAAY 31 is kicking off a new donation drive to help those who rely on those programs.

WAAY 31’s Pat Simon shares some exciting news about the kickoff of our WAAY 31 Days to Give and how you can get involved.

Kim Ogle with Toyota Motor Manufacturing said coronavirus may have made it difficult to help raise money for much needed non-profit area organizations, but that shouldn’t hold us back.

"We can still come together and still support the community,” she said.

That’s why WAAY 31 is teaming up with Toyota Alabama and the Rocket City Trash Pandas for 31 Days to Give.

All proceeds will help three non-profits – Kids to Love, Free 2 Teach and HEALS - to bring new promises of hope for the holidays.

“Many of us know these agencies provide critical services to children, to families, to teachers in our community, so this is an opportunity for individuals and businesses who are looking for a way to give back to do that,” said Ogle.

To get the donations going, Toyota stepped up in a huge way with a $60,000 pledge. That's $20,000 each for the three non-profits!

“During the holidays, we see and we are all looking for ways to help,” Ogle said. “That’s the time of year we really want to go above and beyond just to help others.

“Our goal for this campaign is to give a platform, an easy platform, to do that.”

Click HERE to learn how you can help