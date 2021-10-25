Sweet home Alabama? Toyota looking for new EV battery plant location

Behind closed doors, top secret, clandestine: this is how Alabama's economic developers operate.

The confidential dealings may or may not be happening right now with one major player in the electric powered automotive game up for grabs.



And it could be a game changer if Alabama wins out.

Toyota recently announced plans to launch a new electric car battery company pouring billions into development and production in the U.S. and creating nearly 2,000 new jobs at a yet determined location for a plant.

Toyota Manufacturing North America already has a substantial footprint right here in North Alabama, leaving many people wondering if we are in running to be the new home for the new plant. There is likely a full court press already in the works to lure the company to the Yellowhammer State. Again.

The Alabama Department of Commerce won’t confirm nor deny if they are working with any one company, including Toyota.

Seven states have Toyota operations already, including right here in North Alabama, but economic experts tell WAAY 31 there are lots of factors Toyota is looking at as they pick their plant site.

“The individual states are trying to get into the game as well and Alabama is no exception,” said Dr. Anthony D’Costa is an economics professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

“Alabama has an advantage it comes about from a competitive point of view. Like many other southern states, including other neighboring Tennessee, it has it lower cost it has manufactures in place and obviously the government knows in order to attract investment and needs to put something in return,” D’Costa said Monday.

A recent big economic development win in Alabama provides some insight into what state leaders could be working on to sweeten the deal with Toyota. Alabama beat out hundreds of other possible sites to secure the Mazda Toyota plant in Huntsville. During that secret process, the deal even had a code name and operated in complete secrecy.

If the state is going after Toyota's new plant, D’Costa thinks economic developers are likely highlighting the state’s advantages for doing business here. Alabama is already home to several large-scale auto projects. The state offers tax incentives for industry, property and sales tax abatement, and investment and jobs credits under the Alabama Jobs Act.

But there's more.

“Alabama stands a very good chance. Obviously this is a bit of crystal gazing but that’s what I would say looking at the information we have in front of us right now,” D’Costa added. “It is one thing to expect based on the attractiveness of Alabama, it’s another thing to say what is Toyota thinks now, one has to get into Toyota's shoes.”

We know Toyota wants to start production at that new plant in 2025 and is expected to create nearly 2,000 new jobs.