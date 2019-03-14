Toyota manufacturing plant expansion to bring 450 new jobs

The Toyota Manufacturing Plant in Huntsville is growing where 450 new jobs will open up and two new engine lines will be introduced.

Toyota is investing a massive $288 million dollars in the plant that has produced over six million engines. Those numbers will only continue to increase.

The plant will now produce two new engines, a 4-cylinder and a 6-cylinder engine. The additional jobs coming with this expansion is the largest hiring event in the plant's history.

Toyota is making multi-million dollar investments in five states, including this one in Alabama. It's going above their initial commitment.

"This exceeds the companies commitment in 2017 where we pledged to invest 10 billion dollars," Toyota North Alabama President David Fernandes said. "This will actually take us to 13 billion dollars.”

Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia all received large investments as well. The Huntsville plant is receiving the most money of them all.