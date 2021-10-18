North Alabama could be the future manufacturing site for Toyota's electric car batteries

Toyota Motor North America announced plans to build a new billion dollar factory to make batteries for electric cars.

This comes only four days after the city of Huntsville announced a plan called "Project Laser", which is hoping to bring a national distributor to Huntsville.

Toyota Alabama plant Toyota Alabama plant

It's still unknown if there is a connection between these two major announcements, because the city is under a non-disclosure agreement with the potential buyer of the property. However, the site is less than five miles from the Mazda Toyota plant and only 20 minutes from Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Alabama.

"We're causing a reason for more logistics to come through Huntsville," says Shane Davis, the director of urban and economic development for the city of Huntsville.

At Thursday's city council meeting, Davis announced a potential buyer wants to purchase 134 acres between I-565 and Old Highway 20 to build a $100,000,000 distribution center.

"What they want to do is build a $100 million distribution logistics type spec facility that would attract a national type tenant," explained Davis.

Council member Frances Akridge asked the question on many people's minds: Why would an anonymous national tenant choose Huntsville?

"A spec building of something that size is very unusual. We're not known as the logistics area, except for the airport, right?" asked Akridge.

Davis responded, "We weren't. We are now."

Four days after the council meeting, Toyota Motor North America announced plans for a $1.29 billion factory to manufacture electric car batteries.

They haven't announced the new factory location yet, but it will likely be in one of the eight states that already have a Toyota manufacturing plant, like Alabama.

130 acres of land down the road from Toyota Motors Manufacturing of Alabama could be the perfect spot.

"In the future, the east side we're going to see more development, more private investment along these streets," says Davis in regards to "Project Laser".

Even if it is not the site for the new Toyota electric battery manufacturer, whatever $100 million distribution center comes here will certainly help make the area a new industrial park. That means more jobs and money in North Alabama.