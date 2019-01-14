Toyota celebrating big 2018 in Huntsville

Toyota Motor North America Huntsville released information Monday touting its work during 2018. Here are the details released by company spokesperson Kim Ogle:

* Our 1,400 team members produced approximately 630,000 engines for RAV4, Highlander, Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia vehicles. These engines powered 1/3 of Toyota vehicles built in the U.S., making the plant a critical part of the supply chain for Toyota operations and one of the largest Toyota engine plants globally.

* Currently we are building about 2,600 per day - 5 times as many engines since starting production in 2003. It is because of our team members dedication and commitment to quality and safety that we can produce this volume.

* The plant's 6 millionth engine was built in August 2018.

* In September 2018, we launched a new (advanced) 4-cylinder engine line to produce next-generation engines as part of the Toyota New Global Architecture platform. TNGA will improve the performance of all vehicles, including increased fuel efficiency, more responsive handling, and a more stable and comfortable feel while driving. It also provides a more flexible production environment that allows us to better respond to changing market demands.

* The $106 million TNGA project increased total plant investment to $1 billion.

* Toyota Alabama continues to be the only Toyota plant globally to build 4-cylinder, V6 and V8 engines under one roof.

* Toyota will continue to invest in the U.S. and produce vehicles where they are sold. To date the company has invested $24 billion in the U.S. and has is committed to investing an additional $8 billion over the next five years. These investments demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the U.S., to our Team Members, and to the community in which we do business.

* In 2018 Toyota Alabama supported more than 40 local non-profit organizations by investing more than $700,000 to further our community in the areas of education, mobility, environmental, human services and diversity. In addition, engine and vehicle donations were made to local technical schools to support workforce development efforts and promote careers in manufacturing. To date, $10 million has been donated to support local non-profits and education programs in North Alabama.