Toyota, Subaru recall cars for possible stalling

Both Toyota and Subaru announced the recall of 400,000 vehicles worldwide because of the risk of a sudden engine stall, BusinessWeek.com reported.

The models involved in the recall are the Subaru Forester, the Subaru BRZ and the Toyota 86/Scion F-RS. Toyota models sold in the U.S. account for 25,000 vehicles involved, but Subaru didn't release how many of their vehicles involved in the recall were sold in the U.S.

BusinessWeek.com cited a formal announcement from Subaru when they wrote:

"Springs in the engine valve could fracture and cause the vehicles to stall, risking an accident. These springs keep engine valves closed during the fuel combustion process. When they fail, it can cause severe damage to the engine."

The cars involved were sold between January 2012 and September 2013.