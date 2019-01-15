Toyota Manufacturing donates 10 engines to local career tech

A huge donation from Toyota Manufacturing to a local school district. 10 brand new engines were delivered to the Madison County Career Tech Center for their engines class.

"Toyota just started its 4 cylinder engine line and these were their first engines that they manufactured that they wanted to donate to schools in our local area for automotive service training," said career tech administrator Michael Romine.

Instead of being put into cars the engines will be put on stands where the students will learn all the skills they need to take one apart. The donated engines are expected to last at least five years giving multiple classes a chance to work on them.

"The students will take these engines, strip them completely down to a bare block, they will do all of their measurements of the crankshaft, the cam, all of the head measurements," said Lewis Nall the automotive instructor.

Once the students learn how to work with a dead engine, they'll move on to running engines, and then they'll work on cars. Lewis Nall is a dual enrollment automotive instructor for Calhoun Community College. He said he has full confidence his students will be work ready once they finish the program.

"I have pretty good confidence level. If they stay with me all the way through their associates degree they're going to be a good technician when they go out."

The instructor said one neat thing about this donation is that he'll now be able to pair two students to one engine which means they each get more hands on experience.

The automotive classes at Madison County Career Tech Center are in partnership with Calhoun Community College. Tenth through 12th grade students are eligible for dual enrollment and can graduate with four college courses under their belts.