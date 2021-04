Toyota Field will be full of fans for the Trash Pandas home opener on May 11th.

The team's owner, Ralph Nelson, said the stadium will operate at 100% capacity.

The stadium holds 7,000 people, but has never been permitted to allow that many people inside due to rules from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The Trash Pandas start their season May 4th in Chattanooga, and will be back in the Rocket City on May 11th for their first home game.