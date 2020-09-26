Clear
Toyota Field hosts socially distanced SEC Football Kickoff Day

The team allowed for personal tailgating or for guests to come inside and watch the games

Sep 26, 2020
Alexis Scott

The team at Toyota Field decided to show all the games until the last one is played Saturday night.

WAAY-31 learned how the organization was able to allow folks to come out, watch the game and tailgate all at a safe distance.

Instead of watching of the SEC football games in the house, fans have the chance to open their door and open their trunks to tailgate in the parking lot of Toyota Field.

"Go Tigers"

Football fans made their way to Toyota Field... and not for some baseball...but SEC football.

Event organizers say you have two options to watch the game safely:

You can pay to go inside and watch in the stands or on in the field... or you can pay to park and set up your own tailgate party in the parking lot.

All while social distancing.

For football fans, this is just what they needed.

"It makes you feel finally like you can have some game time and get back to positive good vibes," said Mitchell France

Mitchell France told us he has his jumbalaya cooking and his family here for a good game from LSU...and he's not the only one with a decked out area.

Mike Harrison and his wife came with the Auburn fan fare and says they appreciate the stadium crew for having a safe event for folks to come to.

"Hopefully everybody stays safe and COVID doesn't affect any more people than it has to. This is a great way to show your support for the community, for the stadium," said Harrison.

Both families told us they feel safe coming out and like the fact they have options when it comes to how to watch the game and they also love how football can bring anyone together.

"This is the south. Alabama, Auburn, any SEC team including the other tiger fans over there," said Harrison.

Now as far as feelings go for what happens on the field Saturday....

"It's not going to rain today. Today's game day, we're good," said France.

