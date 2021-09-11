Toyota Field brings dozens to observe 9/11 anniversary and veterans speak about thankfulness on the day

Dozens of people came out to Toyota Field on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 to honor the heroes involved with a tribute softball game.

WAAY-31 spoke with a veteran about why this is such a special thing to him.

At Toyota Field there's family, friends and combat veterans we spoke with.

They say they're here to celebrate the day itself, not only in just remembrance but in excitement to be here today.

"You got to think. They gave the ultimate sacrifice. They gave a part of themselves, truly gave apart of themselves, defending this country and fighting so we could be free," said Jason Nicholas.

Jason Nicholas is a combat war veteran and he and the non-profit Combat War Veterans Motorcycle Association came out to say thank you to teams at Toyota Field on Saturday.

A special tribute game was played to pay homage to all veterans, active or not, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Nicholas told us it was that day that he'll never forget it.

"I was sitting in Tuscaloosa in a college classroom and it came up on the TV and I remember sitting there watching it and I never made it to another class that day. That was the driving force when this is when I need to step up and I need to do my part," he said.

After that day, Nicholas signed up to be apart of the military and never looked back.

He and other vets told us a day like this is somber, but also beautiful because he gets to see so many people come together for one cause.

"If it says combat vets on our back that means we've already fought. We've already loved the people enough to fight for them and we will turn around and do it again if the need comes. So, just say thanks," he said.

Many of the veterans at Toyota Field told us if they got the chance they'd do it all over again, no questions asked.

Now, they want to say thank you to any and everyone who's supported them thus far