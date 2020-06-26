Toyota Field being used for more than basball

Major League Baseball got it together and will play a 60-game season.

Minor Leaguers still don't know what that means for them.

But Toyota Field is opening this summer with or without baseball.

Trash Pandas fans don't know if they'll get to cheer on their team this year.

But there's no shortage of fun happening at the ballpark.

"We are talking about a wine festival, we are going to continue to use this space the best we can," Team Owner, Ralph Nelson, said.

Kids camps, block parties, baseball tournaments.

Nelson said Toyota Field is a multi-use facility.

"And that's a big part of the plan of why we build this stadium," Nelson said.

The organization isn't making near the revenue baseball brings in. However, coming to community events supports the Trash Pandas, and the city of Madison. The two split profit for all non-baseball functions.

"This is some cash we can send the city's way to make the down payments on the stadium," Nelson added.

Using Toyota field before a team ever gets to town makes the new stadium familiar.

The Ball Corp CEO always said he wants this ball park to belong to the people of North Alabama,

"And so the more time the community spends here, the more comfortable with the venue and then we we do start playing baseball, they'll always feel like this is their ball park and that's how it was always intended to be," Nelson said.

Nelson said a free christian concert is coming to the new ball park.

For more events click here.