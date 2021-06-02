Toyota Corolla Cross to be built at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing's Huntsville facility

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing announced Wednesday that the Toyota Corolla Cross will be built at the Huntsville facility, starting later this year.

Learn more about the vehicle HERE

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates and learn more at 11 a.m. on WAAY 31 News at Midday.

Here's the news release from the company:

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) today celebrates the unveiling of the first vehicle in its production line up – the all-new Corolla Cross - on the heels of Toyota’s announcement earlier in the day.

The MTM joint venture partnership between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation is in a hiring boom to prepare for production on the Corolla Cross later this year, along with an as-yet-to-be-announced Mazda vehicle.

“We are excited to manufacture the all-new Corolla Cross and I’m proud of our team members’ tremendous work in preparation for the start of production,” said Mark Brazeal, Vice President of Administration. “We are continuing to hire new team members and I look forward to completing our MTM family so we can build high-quality vehicles for our customers, just like we built this plant from the ground up.”

MTM will hire more than 2,000 additional employees to join its existing workforce, eventually reaching up to 4,000 once production is in full operation next year. The plant has the capacity to produce 300,000 vehicles a year, evenly split between the two nameplates.

“North Alabama welcomed us with open arms and I hope the community is just as excited as we are about our first vehicle, the Corolla Cross,” said Janette Hostettler, Vice President of Production. “This will truly be a product of Alabama, assembled right here and sold all over the country.”

MTM’s investment increased to more than $2.3 billion when the parent companies announced an additional $830 million commitment last summer. The additional investment allowed MTM to incorporate more cutting-edge technologies into its manufacturing processes.