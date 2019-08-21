Clear
Toyota Boshuku taking the place of a popular Athens park

WAAY 31 found out what the community can expect.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 8:30 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 8:30 PM
Posted By: Scottie Kay

Another auto supplier is coming to North Alabama!

The land on West Sanderfer Road used to be Jimmy Gill Park, but the city of Athens says they’ve officially sold the land to Toyota-Boshoku, who gave them $300,000 to relocate it.

The city is now looking to buy about 60 acres of land on Hine Street, just south of the former park site. It’s known as the Old Woodland Golf Course.

The city says it is in the final stages of purchasing that land from the property owner. Only eight to ten acres will be dedicated to the new park. Another 50 acres will be used for future industrial development.

The city says the land has cleared all environmental tests and it will likely close on the property in the next 30 days. After purchasing the land, the city will work on a layout for the new park. That will likely happen in the next two or three months.

The city says it plans to make the park bigger than before, but it is also welcoming input from the community.

