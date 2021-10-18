Toyota Alabama celebrates completion of 2022 Tundra engine at Madison County plant

Toyota Alabama on Monday celebrated its first engine for the 2022 Tundra to come off the production line at its Madison County plant.

The new engines, a hybrid electric powered twin-turbo V6 engine and the gas-powered twin-turbo V6 engine, usher in the next era of powertrains being assembled in Huntsville, according to a news release.

The engine line was part of a $288 million investment that added 450 new jobs. The Huntsville plant, which has about 1,800 workers, is the exclusive producer of the 2022 Tundra’s engines.

More from the release:

Toyota Alabama’s total cumulative investment is $1.2 billion and now boasts an annual engine capacity of 900,000.

“Our team members in Alabama recognize the confidence and trust Toyota places in us since we are the only plant selected to build engines for the all-new Tundra,” shared Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama.

“Launching the new twin-turbo V6 line and celebrating our 20th anniversary remind us here just how lucky we are to have such incredible team members who have made Toyota Alabama known as ‘the engine capital of the world’.”

At 142 yards, both of the twin-turbo V6 engine options for the 2022 Tundra are being built on the longest Toyota engine line in North America.

The V6 Turbo line will produce a new engine every 58 seconds, with a capacity to build 18,000 engines each month.

These additional engines push the total capacity for Toyota Alabama engine production to up to 900,000 engines per year. The all-new 2022 Tundra goes on sale later this year.

The standard i-FORCE 3.5L twin-turbo produces up to 389 horsepower and 479 lb.-ft of torque. The i-FORCE MAX powertrain boasts 437 horsepower and 583 lb. -ft of torque, making it the most powerful engine in the Toyota line-up.

“For the last 20 years, our state and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama have shared a mutually beneficial relationship that has created remarkable outcomes for Alabamians,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

“Toyota’s $288 million investment to produce the all-new twin-turbo V6 engine continues to demonstrate that Alabama is not only open for business, but is the best place to do business.”

Toyota Alabama is hiring. To learn more visit toyotamanufacturingjobs.com.