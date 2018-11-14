Clear
Toy border wall building block kit for kids is now on sale

The kit is one of several toy kits sold through a conservative website.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 8:04 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

The retail section of a conservative website is now selling a "Build the Wall" set of building blocks for kids 5 and older. The kit is on pre-order on the Keep and Bear website for $29.95 with a shipping date of November 23.  The kit is part of a Make America Great Again series of toys and includes 101 pieces and a figurine of President Trump wearing a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap. The website doesn't describe the toy in great detail, rather there are two paragraphs describing the "mob of 10,000 Central American migrants is marching through Mexico and heading toward El Paso, Texas."

Other figurine kits on the website include a "Trump sends Hillary to Prison! Limited Edition Collector's Set," and a "Hillary in Orange Limited Edition Collector's Set."

