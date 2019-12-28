Town of Priceville expanding housing market to keep up with population

As Priceville continues to grow, developers are working to keep pace with the demand for housing.

Morgan County school officials is selling 13-acres of property behind Priceville Elementary School.

The real estate agent marketing for the school told us the area is popular for those who want to start a family.

We spoke with people who live nearby about what the growth means to them.

One man told us he grew up in Priceville and remembers a time when much of the town had unpaved roads and hardly any traffic lights.

He said before there was only way in and out of Priceville and now the population is growing by the hundreds every few years.

"At one time, the only paved road in Priceville was Highway 67. Now all of them are paved and just streets everywhere and traffic lights in places you wouldn't believe like right here at the end of our street," said Lowell Chaffin.

Lowell Chaffin told us he's seen his neighborhood change and grow for years.

According to Census data from 2010 compared to this year, there's nearly 2,000 more people in the town.

That's exactly why the Morgan county school system wants to build more homes.

There's already a 200-lot subdivision being built right down the street from the elementary school.

"It's been like that all over. It's amazing how it's growing," said Chaffin.

A Parker Real Estate representative told WAAY-31 the new homes will be built right behind the school where a maintenance shop sits right now.

We were told the area was originally meant to be used to expand the elementary school, but now, it'll be used for expanding families.

The lot is going for $20,000 dollars an acre and the representative told us they already have two developers interested!

As exciting as the growth is, Chaffin hopes the city will look at making it easier on the residents who live on the two lane street because traffic is already becoming a problem.

"For convenience. Like we can't get out of our driveway in the mornings in between 7 and 8:30 because of school traffic," he said.

Also according to Census data from 2017, Priceville is on track to being the third largest area in the Decatur-Morgan county area.

Parker Real Estate told us the rural areas are becoming more popular for families because of job opportunity.