Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Town Creek woman charged with taking $30,000 from business

She has been charged with one count of first-degree theft of property and 10 counts of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 1:43 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested a Town Creek woman Wednesday on charges related to the theft of a credit card from her employer.

Marshelle M. Grimes, 46, has been charged with one count of first-degree theft of property and 10 counts of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card, according to Lt. Chris Waldrep.

In a press release Sheriff Max Sanders said the office began an investigation after a Lawrence County business reported that a credit card belonging to it was being used without permission at a convenience store. Grimes was a cashier at the store and was listed as the suspect, Sanders said. The investigation revealed that approximately $30,000 had been taken over a couple months.

Grimes was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and has a $55,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events