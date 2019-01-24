Town Creek woman charged with taking $30,000 from business

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested a Town Creek woman Wednesday on charges related to the theft of a credit card from her employer.

Marshelle M. Grimes, 46, has been charged with one count of first-degree theft of property and 10 counts of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card, according to Lt. Chris Waldrep.

In a press release Sheriff Max Sanders said the office began an investigation after a Lawrence County business reported that a credit card belonging to it was being used without permission at a convenience store. Grimes was a cashier at the store and was listed as the suspect, Sanders said. The investigation revealed that approximately $30,000 had been taken over a couple months.

Grimes was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and has a $55,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.