‘We're the lucky ones:’ Town Creek pulling together one week after fatal tornado

Life changed in Town Creek one week ago. A deadly tornado took the lives of a mother and father and injured their son and many others.

Keisha and Chase Godsey lived with their 8-year-old son Landen in a mobile home on County Road 256 in Town Creek.

Both Keisha and Chase died in the tornado that tore through their property, leaving just scraps of their home scattered across their property.

Now, their son remains in critical condition in a Birmingham hospital.

One woman who lives down the street from where the Godseys were killed tells WAAY 31 she's lucky to be alive.

"I never thought the tornado would get close. But we're the lucky ones," says Earline Norton, who lives down the street.

Norton has lived on County Road 265 for nearly 30 years. She describes what she saw after the tornado came through her street.

"We just looked around and there was an ambulance, fire trucks, everything. They just told us a little boy was missing, the little boy is what I worry about cause he's gonna wake up with no mommy and daddy," she says.

Norton and 7 others huddled in the storm shelter in her yard. She saw minor damage to her yard like fallen trees and outdoor furniture scattered across it.

Norton told us she and neighbors were worried when they learned a nearby tornado siren wasn't working before the storm hit the area.

"It'll go off when they're having drills. But when the storm comes up, everybody depends on them," says Norton.

The Lawrence County EMA reported a warning siren in the Loosier community was having technical issues. They told people to rely on local television and radio for weather warnings.

Norton tells us tragedy like this is uniting Town Creek. She tells WAAY 31 "when this happens everyone comes together".

The Lawrence County EMA told me it does not have a warning siren on County Road 265. They also told me warning sirens are only meant to be heard outdoors and that you can only hear them half a mile away.