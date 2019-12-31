Town Creek man says he doesn't know how he survived tornado

People who lived through Town Creek's deadly tornado are still trying to clean up and salvage what they can for their neighbors.

Large debris piles are scattered along County Road 265 where the Dec. 16 tornado killed two people and injured others.

Anthony Montgomery was in his camper when a tornado ripped through Town Creek. Today, there isn't much left of his camper.

"The camper was up like this and it proceeded to lift up in the air," said Montgomery. "I don't know how I got out."

Montgomery said the first thing he did was yell for his neighbors Keisha and Chase Godsey.

"I just had spoke with them right before the storm and they were going inside and that's the last time I saw them," said Montgomery.

The couple didn't make it. Their 8-year-old son, Landen, is still in the hospital along with some of Montgomery's other neighbors. He's spent his days picking up personal mementos for his neighbors and trying to clean up.

"I found a bunch of balls of Landen's, some Ninja Turtles. I found some rubber boots I know is his," said Montgomery. "I hope little Landen makes it pretty good because I'm really worried about him."

Montgomery said he hopes his neighbors and Landen all make a full recovery so he can give him some of his toys back.

According to family members, Landen is making small improvements at Children's Hospital in Birmingham. They have not left his side