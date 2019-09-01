Clear

Town Creek man killed Sunday in Lawrence County shooting

Someone drove the shooting victim to the hospital before deputies arrived.

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 4:01 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Lawrence County Sheriff’s investigators say a man was shot and killed this morning just north of Town Creek. They identified the victim as 30-year-old Akeem Montez Koger of Town Creek.

Deputies got the call at 2:50 Sunday morning about the shooting on Lawrence County Road 268. Before deputies arrived, someone drove Koger to Helen Keller Hospital. He died there.

Today, sheriff’s investigators have worked the scene where the shooting happened. They interviewed several witnesses and questioned one person about the shooting.

Investigators say they still have work left in their probe of the shooting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events