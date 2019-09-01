Town Creek man killed Sunday in Lawrence County shooting

Lawrence County Sheriff’s investigators say a man was shot and killed this morning just north of Town Creek. They identified the victim as 30-year-old Akeem Montez Koger of Town Creek.
Deputies got the call at 2:50 Sunday morning about the shooting on Lawrence County Road 268. Before deputies arrived, someone drove Koger to Helen Keller Hospital. He died there.
Today, sheriff’s investigators have worked the scene where the shooting happened. They interviewed several witnesses and questioned one person about the shooting.
Investigators say they still have work left in their probe of the shooting.
