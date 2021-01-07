Town Creek man faces drug charges after being found during search for someone else

A Town Creek man with drugs and a gun was nabbed Wednesday during a search for a suspect in another crime.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office found Clayton Ryan Swack, 22, with 50 grams of methamphetamine as well as cocaine, marijuana and a handgun, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawrence County was helping in a search for someone else when they found Swack, who the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit was looking for on a meth trafficking charge.

Morgan and Lawrence County Narcotics Agents met Lawrence County deputies and took Swack into custody. A second charge for trafficking methamphetamine was added due to the drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and bond was set at $310,000.