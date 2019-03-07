Town Creek man arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, on March 6, 42-year-old Kenneth McDonald of Town Creek was arrested for three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree rape of a child younger than 12 years old, ten counts of first-degree sodomy, incest and willful abuse and torture of a child younger than 18 years old.

The sheriff's office says an investigation begin after officials received allegations that McDonald was committing the crimes. Officials say warrants were obtained for his arrest, and he was apprehended before he could flee the state.

McDonald is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on an $870,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.