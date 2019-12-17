Town Creek community comes together after couple died in storm

Tuesday morning neighbors in Town Creek are working through the emotions after last night's storm ripped through their community, killing a couple and injuring several others.

Lawrence County officials confirm the husband and wife died near their home on County Road 265. We've learned their child is at Birmingham Children's Hospital in critical condition.

WAAY 31 spoke to people who live nearby, and they said although they are grieving, they are also getting ready to help clean up the damage.

"Shock and surprise. We didn't expect the weather to be bad like that. Just instantly wanted to see and check on everybody," said pastor, Mitch Hallmark.

Mitch Hallmark is the pastor at Lawrence County Dream Center in Town Creek. He said he didn't realize the storm Monday night would cause so much damage.

"A lot of prayer...A lot of sleeplessness last night," said Hallmark.

Hallmark says he knew the couple who died.

"They were great people. We do a lot of outreach here at the church and they would donate things and help us from time to time. Just a good family," said Hallmark.

Officials said the couple's son is now fighting for his life at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"We are just praying that god will touch him and he will recover," said Hallmark.

But that's not the only thing the church group is doing. They are ready to assist with the clean up.

"We just want to get up there and just see what we can do to help. Just be a shoulder and whatever else we can do," said Hallmark.

Hallmark said the best thing people in town creek can do is support each other and have patience.

"This is going to be a time that we come together and we are going to pray and get through this," said Hallmark.

Police said right now Emergency Management Agency, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the National Weather Service are assessing the damage down County Road 265 and it will open up on Wednesday. That's when the church group will start their clean up and we will get a better look at the damage from the storm.

Hallmark said the church is in need of volunteers as well as chain saws and tarps. If you want to donate any of these items, you can drop them off at the Lawrence County Dream Center.