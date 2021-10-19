Tortured dog found in Waterloo; $10,000 reward offered in case

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a tortured dog found in Waterloo, and a Shoals resident is offering $10,000 to help bring justice in the case.

The dog, since named Frank, was found Oct. 6. Officials said Frank had been severely injured and was tied to a pole near a bridge. After consultations with a local emergency veterinarian and the Mississippi State University Animal Health Center, it was ultimately decided for Frank to be euthanized, as he was in pain despite high levels of pain medicine and would need several amputations if he were to survive.

Frank’s story was shared on social media, spurring Shoals resident Mike Brandt, also known as “TicTak” on 102.7 KISSFM, to offer $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for what happened to Frank.

Brandt said he hopes “that those responsible for the brutality and ultimate death of Frank be exposed and turned in to authorities so justice can be served.”

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Lt. Matt Horton of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-5734 or Shoals Area CrimeStoppers at 256-386-8685.