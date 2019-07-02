Tortilla shortage hits North Alabama Taco Bell locations

Several North Alabama Taco Bell locations are not selling their full menus right now due to a tortilla shortage.

WAAY 31 contacted multiple Taco Bell locations in Huntsville and Decatur. We're told most of the fast food chain's locations are out of tortillas right now because the warehouse where they get them ran out.

It's not known when the fast food restaurants will be getting more tortillas.

We went to the Taco Bell on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville and found a sign posted on a window that lists the items that can't be sold right now because of the shortage. Currently, they can't sell breakfast and lunch burritos, breakfast and lunch quesadillas, Quesaritos, XXL Burritos, $5 Chalupa and Nacho fry boxes and breakfast and lunch Crunchwraps.

The tortilla shortage is not just hitting North Alabama. Our sister station, WKTV in central upstate New York, reports the shortage is also happening there.