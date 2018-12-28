Torrential rain causes flood warnings and road closures

Some locations have already picked up over FOUR inches of rain, so flood warnings are in effect. Ponding will continue to be an issue until the water can drain off the roads. A few roads are experiencing rising water and are closed as a result, so caution should be exercised.

*AREAL FLOOD WARNING* in effect for the majority of the TN Valley through around midday. Many locations have seen 2 to 4 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.

*RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS* are/will be in effect for the following creeks and rivers expected to reach MINOR flood stage in the coming days:

Flint River at Brownsboro

Paint Rock River Near Woodville

Big Nance Creek at Courtland

Tennessee River at Whitesburg

Indian Creek at Madison, the Tennessee River at Guntersville, and Big Wills Creek near Fort Payne are also experiencing increasing water levels.

The remainder of Friday is mild and mostly cloudy. Highs reach the mid 60s ahead of the cold front. Tonight, expect chillier conditions with lows back in the upper 30s. Saturday should be dry and feature a mix of clouds and sun, but the rain creeps back in from the south on Sunday, especially by the afternoon. That leaves us with widespread rain and storms through Monday, so make contingency plans for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Additional rain Wednesday and Thursday will make for an interesting situation with our rivers and creeks. Runoff from several inches of rain may prompt flood warnings in the coming days.