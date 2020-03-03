19 killed after tornadoes hit Tennessee, destroy at least 40 buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tornadoes have ripped across Tennessee overnight, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 19 people.
One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville on Tuesday, leaving blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines, huge broken trees, and city streets in gridlock. Schools, courts, transit lines, an airport and the state Capitol are closed.
A historic church lost its bell tower and stained glass window. Some polling stations were moved and others opened an hour late as Super Tuesday voting began.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper says “last night was a reminder about how fragile life is.”
