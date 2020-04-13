Tornadoes confirmed in Marshall, Cullman and DeKalb counties

Tornadoes have been confirmed in Marshall, Cullman and DeKalb counties.

On Monday, the National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed on Sunday there was an EF-2 tornado in Boaz in Marshall County, an EF-1 in Shiloh in DeKalb County, an EF-0 in Collinsville in DeKalb County and an EF-1 in Johnsons Crossings in Cullman County.

You can find drone footage of the damage in Boaz here.

