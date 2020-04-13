Clear
Tornadoes confirmed in Marshall, Cullman and DeKalb counties

Highway 431 in Boaz

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed four tornadoes on Sunday.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 2:46 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 3:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Tornadoes have been confirmed in Marshall, Cullman and DeKalb counties.

On Monday, the National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed on Sunday there was an EF-2 tornado in Boaz in Marshall County, an EF-1 in Shiloh in DeKalb County, an EF-0 in Collinsville in DeKalb County and an EF-1 in Johnsons Crossings in Cullman County.

