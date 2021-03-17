Tornado warning issued for Cullman County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Cullman County in north central Alabama...

Until 715 PM CDT.

At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Good Hope, or 8 miles southwest of Cullman, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Locations impacted include... Cullman, Good Hope, Dodge City, Baldwin, Vinemont, Phelan, Logan, Crane Hill and Smith Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; HAIL...1.00IN