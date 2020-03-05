Tornado victims share their stories in Donelson area of Nashville

Many people in the Donelson area of Nashville are trying to salvage anything they can from their homes destroyed in Tuesday's tornado.

Taylor Nelson was at her house Tuesday trying to salvage what she could of her memories.

She told me she's lived in the community for less than two years but in times of crisis, her neighbors helped her get to safety.

"We had to crawl out through our basement stairs window. Some of our neighbors helped up out of the window. When we came around it was pretty shocking because we just thought we lost the roof. We didn’t realize that the house was pretty much destroyed," said Nelson.

Homeowners told us they're sure Nashville will rebuild, in part because of the help from so many volunteers.

Volunteers hand out bottles of water, snacks, food.

They're doing anything to help these people who have lost everything.

"It’s been amazing. All of the neighbors, strangers, people I don’t know. People have been bringing food, water,people have been helping. We wouldn’t have been able to do any of this. There was a tree that was totally blocking the driveway. They had that cleared in 30 minutes," said Rachel Hunter, tornado victim.

Pam Carter said she weathered the storm in her basement.

She tells WAAY 31 she thought she was going to die when the tornado ripped through her basement.

She has lived in this house for more than 20 years.

Understandably, Carter became very emotional as she described that storm.

"It was bad. It was bad. Thought I was going to die. I just hope no body ever has to through what I went through. But by the grace of God and my kids we’ll be fine," said Carter.



If you would live to come volunteer your time Nashville officials ask that you come with a group or organization.