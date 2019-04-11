Tornado victims in Marshall Co. preparing for the worst with possibility of severe weather

With possible severe weather in the forecast, tornado victims in Marshall County are preparing for the worst.

WAAY 31 talked to those victims on Thursday and learned what they are doing to get ready. We were along Highpoint Road where a mobile home was badly damaged. The roof was torn off.

The family who lives there said they are preparing for the weather moving in by putting together an emergency bag, but they are also staying somewhere else this weekend.

Abbi Underwood says when the EF-1 tornado came through the county on Monday, she didn't realize how strong it was.

"The whole house was just shaking, so I grabbed my son and we just ran to the bathroom and sat in the bathtub and it was rocking us back and forth, and I was just praying that we were going to make it out okay," said Underwood. "To my home, we have extensive roof damage, several windows were busted out and we have leaks all throughout the house."

With so many homes damaged, Marshall County Emergency Management is urging people to prepare for this weekend.

"We have several people who did lose their homes or their RV that they were living in, so the Red Cross has provided a place for them to stay and we've told them about the severe weather coming this weekend," said EMA director, Anita McBurnett.

Underwood will not be staying in her mobile home. Instead, she will be staying with her parents in a more sturdy house.

"If you live in a mobile home, it doesn't matter if it's damaged or not, you need to find another place to go to," said McBurnett.

Emergency management also suggests you keep your phone on for any weather notifications.

"I just want to make sure that I am as educated and as aware about what's coming as I can be. We've downloaded basically every app on our phone that we can," said Underwood.

There is one thing Underwood says is extremely important to have during severe weather.

"Hard bottom shoes, because on Monday when I started out of the house, I was scrambling for stuff to stuff to put on and I forgot to put shoes on and so when I ran across the yard, I got cuts all in my feet," she said.

Abbi said she is also putting flashlights, batteries, water and other important items in her emergency bag. She says, this time, she will be prepared.

Marshall County Emergency Management said you should not rely solely on outdoor warning sirens to notify you of a tornado. Those sirens are only to warn you if you are outside and not indoors.