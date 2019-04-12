Tornado survivors in Marshall County getting ready for more bad weather

People in Marshall County who were hit by Monday's EF-1 tornado are hoping for the best this weekend.
WAAY 31 spoke people who explained how they're preparing for round two, while still cleaning up. One woman said she relies on the services around her for help, like the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency and their alerts.
She said she is fearful of this weekend's storm and is hoping it won't do any serious damage. Martha Goodson's home on McCoy Road was heavily damaged.
There are trees everywhere in her front yard, and most of her roof is still being replaced. The trees near her house were still leaning toward her bedroom, so she got them cut down on Friday. With the threat of more storms on the way, it just adds to the dismay.
"Stressful. Very, very stressful and I just don't want to go through it again," said Goodson.
Goodson said she hopes people will be more prepared this time around, because she knows some people's homes were destroyed.
Other people said they'll prepare differently this time. One man even said he bought a weather radio just this morning.
