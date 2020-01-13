Tornado leaves several homes damaged and without roofs in Marshall County

On Monday, we are getting our first look at the damage people in Marshall County spent the day cleaning up.

An EF-1 tornado with winds up to 100 miles an hour ripped across Route 69 and damaging almost everything in its path.

WAAY 31 went to a man's property that had severe damage. His garage, made of cinder block, was left with a half standing structure.

The tornado also took out several trees on his property and the roof to his home was damaged.

We also spoke with several homeowners about the storm and they all told us the storm happened in a matter of minutes.

"We had a lot of winds. Stuff hit the side of the house kinda like pressure built up," says Tommy Barton, who's home was damaged in the storm.

"We seen em....But it's something else to be in it...And by the grace of god we're all saved," says Betty Purser, who's shop roof was also damaged in the storm.

Both Barton and Purser live across from one another in Joppa off of Route 69. They had damage to their homes.

"It was so fast," says Purser.

"We had 4 trees sitting across my house and my truck was sitting under them", describes Barton.

Neighbors who live off Route 69 on the Cullman and Marshall County line saw serious damage. One family's mobile home had a large tree fall on it. The tree fell onto a power line too. The family told us they were forced to move out on Sunday.

Other homes and properties had fallen trees and damaged rooftops.

"This is my first tornado and it was a big experience," says Barton.

Multiple crews working to remove trees that sat on top of homes on this road. Some are even still left without power.