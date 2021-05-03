Tornado caused damage in Tupelo, Pontotoc County, Calhoun City

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A tornado left behind significant damage in Tupelo, Pontotoc County and Calhoun City.

One area that took a hit from the twister was the Park Hill neighborhood in Tupelo. People could easily see damaged homes, uprooted trees and downed power lines.

Structures destroyed in Calhoun City on May 2, 2021.

Drone image from Calhoun City. Source: Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan.

Tyquan Wofford, 17, said he was playing video games before the tornado arrived.

“Momma said It was a tornado getting ready to come through," said Wofford. "Then all I heard was a tornado siren going off. And then I just heard ‘roof, roof, roof,’ and then I heard ‘boom, boom, boom, boom.’ I didn’t know what was going on. I walked outside, and I saw trees down and everything.”

Damage could also be found on Green Street to the west and on Ranch Road to the east where the tornado ripped the roof off of a home and tossed a car.

Severe damage to several homes on Elvis Presley Drive.

On Monday Tupelo city officials briefed the media on the storm's impacts. No injuries reported. No major damage reported to city property.

That same tornado left behind damage in southeast Pontotoc County and in Calhoun City.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan reported snapped light poles, trees on a few homes and vehicles. He reported damage to several businesses. No reports of injuries (approx. 10:43 p.m.).

He asked everyone to stay off the roads as emergency personnel is working to clear debris and more.

The sheriff provided drone video of the damage in Calhoun City the following day. Watch the video above.