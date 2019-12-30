Tornado damages homes and businesses in Limestone County

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Southwest Athens. It caused damage to homes and businesses.

One Limestone County business, Thumpers Performance and Exhaust, had a vacant building crash into the side of them, and a UHAUL truck overturned in their parking lot. Nobody was injured, and crews came Monday afternoon tear the vacant building down.

Crews were also at a neighborhood on Washington Street in Athens surveying the damage and trying to clean up the mess the storm made.

"You just heard crack, crunch, crack, crunch you know loud," Pamela Eaves, who lives on Washington St., said.

Eaves and her husband were at home with their grandchildren when she says the loud and terrifying storm came through.

"Grandkids here you know afraid to sleep upstairs where we normally sleep," she said.

Eaves' home wasn't damaged in the storm, but her next door neighbor and longtime friend's home got the worst of it.

A tree snapped and went inside her neighbor's home. The neighbor told WAAY 31 he was home when it happened and is still at a loss for words. Eaves said she instantly feared for her friend when she saw his damaged home.

"He's had health issues, didn't know if he was safe or not once we saw what had happened to the house," she said.

She said it’s a tight knit community and everyone will help anyway they can, and they're just happy nobody was injured.