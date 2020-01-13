Tornado damage clean-up underway in Marshall County

Clean-up efforts are underway in Marshall County after officials say an EF-1 tornado caused damage to homes and barns.

The National Weather Service says the tornado traveled through the area between Joppa and Hog Jaw Community.

Officials say the wind speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour during this tornado, uprooting trees and damaging several barns.

Four different barns on the property had their roofs partially torn off. Rafters and tin roofs weer scattered across Diamond J Farms on Highway 69 near the Cullman-Marshall County line.

The farm's manager didn't want to go on camera, but told us he's never heard or seen such powerful winds before.

The National Weather Service says other than the barns, the tornado caused only minor structural damage.