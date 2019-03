Tornado Watch issued until 9 p.m.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday

Areas Affected: Blount; Colbert; Cullman; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Jefferson; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marion; Morgan; Pickens; Sumter; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

