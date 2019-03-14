Tornado Watch issued for much of North Alabama until 7 p.m.

TORNADO WATCH 25 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:
* COLBERT
* CULLMAN
* FAYETTE
* FRANKLIN
* LAMAR
* LAUDERDALE
* LAWRENCE
* LIMESTONE
* MADISON
* MARION
* MORGAN
* PICKENS
* TUSCALOOSA
* WALKER
* WINSTON
