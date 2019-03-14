Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Thursday severe weather closings, cancellations, early dismissals Full Story
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Tornado Watch issued for much of North Alabama until 7 p.m.

Stay aware of the weather today

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 12:15 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

TORNADO WATCH 25 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

* COLBERT

* CULLMAN

* FAYETTE

* FRANKLIN

* LAMAR

* LAUDERDALE
* LAWRENCE

* LIMESTONE

* MADISON
* MARION

* MORGAN

* PICKENS
* TUSCALOOSA

* WALKER

* WINSTON

