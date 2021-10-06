Clear
Tornado Watch issued for much of North Alabama

Tornado Watch

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 3:01 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 3:39 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.

This includes the cities of Albertville, Arab, Athens, Boaz, Cowan, Cullman, Decatur, Decherd, Estill Springs, Fayetteville, Fort Payne, Guntersville, Huntsville, Lynchburg, Rainsville, Scottsboro, Sewanee, and Winchester.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Rob Elvington, Meteorologist Carson Meredith and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

