Tornado Watch issued for all of North Alabama until 1 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Tornado Watch until 1 a.m. for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennesseee.

The risk for severe storms is present through the first half of tonight. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado threat will be present across North Alabama.

WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna is in the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network monitoring these storms for you. Watch them on our 3 radars HERE.