Tornado Watch issued for all of North Alabama

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for all of North Alabama until 8 p.m. Thursday.

This has been classified as a Particularly Dangerous Situation.

This includes Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties in Alabama, as well as Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.

A dangerous environment is developing across the watch area.

Multiple rounds of intense supercell thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening, with the potential for long-track strong to violent tornadoes. A few of the storms may also produce very large hail and widespread damaging wind gusts.

