Tornado Watch issued for North Alabama counties

AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIBB BLOUNT CHILTON CHOCTAW CLARKE COLBERT CULLMAN DEKALB ETOWAH FAYETTE FRANKLIN GREENE HALE JACKSON JEFFERSON LAMAR LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE LIMESTONE MADISON MARENGO MARION MARSHALL MORGAN PERRY PICKENS SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TUSCALOOSA WALKER WASHINGTON WINSTON

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Kate McKenna is tracking the timing of this on air and online at 4 p.m.