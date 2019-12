Tornado Watch issued for 7 North Alabama counties

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN ALABAMA: CULLMAN, LIMESTONE, MORGAN, COLBERT, FRANKLIN, LAUDERDALE, AND LAWRENCE.

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, DECATUR, FLORENCE, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, AND TUSCUMBIA.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and HERE online for the latest weather information